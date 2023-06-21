During the colder months the community is asked to donate non-perishable food, toiletries, blankets, socks and baby supplies to be given in care packs at the annual Thrive Together Fair.
The donations drive this winter is for people in the community that are doing it tough. People can donate essential items for care packs that will be distributed to attendees at the fair.
The fair is part of the Year to Thrive Together campaign to support community services and help those in need.
The campaign includes the Mayor's Relief Fund, donations drive for care packs, the annual Thrive Together Fair, service and business support, as well as other opportunities to support the community.
Thrive Together Fair will be held between 10am to 2pm on Tuesday August 8 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Stadium, Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry.
"I urge everyone to donate generously to support those who are really doing it tough. The last couple of years have been particularly hard for a lot of people in our community," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor Amanda Findley said.
"Essential items such as toiletries, laundry items, nappies and non-perishable food will go a long way to helping people get through this winter."
Donations of physical items can be dropped at libraries, Council administration centres, aquatics facilities and the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre before Sunday July 16.
Essential items include non-perishable food, blankets, beanies, new socks, books, toys, laundry soap, deodorant, shampoo, women's sanitary items and nappies.
Used clothes, money, vouchers, fresh produce and perishables cannot be accepted at drop-off locations.
Pledge to donate physical items, money or vouchers online through the GIVIT Together Shoalhaven platform.
For more information on what can be donated and the drop off points, visit council's Thrive Together web page.
