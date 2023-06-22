So what are your weekend plans?
Be it in and around Ulladulla or other nearby places there is plenty of things to see and do this weekend.
Working bee South Pacific Heathland Reserve
June 24
The upcoming working bee for the South Pacific Heathland Reserve will be held on Saturday June 24 from 9.30am start South Pacific Heathland Reserve volunteer group requests that you bring gloves and secateurs/pruners if you have them. Location: South Pacific Crescent and Coral Crescent, Ulladulla entrance.
Beer and BBQ Festival
Saturday June 24
Huskisson's Beer and BBQ Festival is back. Take a delicious journey through the very best beer and mouth-watering barbecued meats, from the south coast and beyond. There's plenty of family fun to be had for all ages, and you can even bring your furry friend - this one's a dog friendly event. Visit White Sands Park in Huskisson on June 24, 12pm-8pm.
Mushroom Workshop
Saturday June 24
Learn how to grow your own fungi at the home-grown mushroom workshop at Narooma Library on Saturday, June 24. As part of the inaugural Fungi Festival, mushroom expert Josh Whitworth will share his knowledge and give you a starter kit to begin your fungi journey. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.au or call 4476 1164.
Whale Census Day
June 25
The Treading Lightly Tidy and ORRCA Census Day will be held on Sunday June 25 from 9.30am at Warden Head Lighthouse, Ulladulla. The count will feature the group's group's community rubbish clean from 9.30am to 10.30am.
Milton Ulladulla String Orchestra 's performance
Sunday June 25
The Milton Ulladulla String Orchestra [MUSO] is looking forward to its upcoming concert and extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to attend. The concert is on Sunday, June 25 from 3pm at St Mary's Star of the Sea, Milton. Entry is by a dollar note donation and they have something special ready. Orchestra members are excited about this concert because they are playing well-known music from movies set in different places around the world. Not only does the concert have the MUSO string orchestra, which is even larger than last year, but they will be featuring other musicians on oboe, piano, guitars, lagerphone and tin whistle - an interesting collection of percussion to add colour to their music. "So come along and bring the children to be inspired by other young musicians who will be performing," was how the concert was publicised on social media.
Kasey Chambers concert
Sunday June 25
Australia's favourite country musician, Kasey Chambers, will grace the stage at Tilba Valley Winery for an afternoon of spell-binding live music. It all kicks off at midday on Sunday, June 25, with musicians Rune Alith, Moondog and Olivia Coggan warming up the stage before Kasey performs at 4pm. Get your tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.
Open Field Festival
All weekend
Berry is for art lovers this winter, at the first Open Field Festival. The largely free event will showcase contemporary art in and around town, at unique places including halls, community spaces and natural reserves. The festival will also include talks, live music and a pop-up cinema. June 22-25. Full program: www.openfield.org.au
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), CWA Nowra Branch Market Day (Saturday, 8am-1pm), Kangaroo Valley Makers Market (Saturday, 9am-1pm), Tomerong Pride Month Markets (Saturday, 12-5pm), and the Pyree Art and Handmade Market (Sunday, 9am-1.30pm).
