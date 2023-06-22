The Milton Ulladulla String Orchestra [MUSO] is looking forward to its upcoming concert and extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to attend. The concert is on Sunday, June 25 from 3pm at St Mary's Star of the Sea, Milton. Entry is by a dollar note donation and they have something special ready. Orchestra members are excited about this concert because they are playing well-known music from movies set in different places around the world. Not only does the concert have the MUSO string orchestra, which is even larger than last year, but they will be featuring other musicians on oboe, piano, guitars, lagerphone and tin whistle - an interesting collection of percussion to add colour to their music. "So come along and bring the children to be inspired by other young musicians who will be performing," was how the concert was publicised on social media.

