MEL Staunton produced an eye-catching display during the Australian Football League Women's Academy versus the invitational All-Star under-23 side match at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium recently.
The Ulladulla Dockers Australian Football Club junior was a member of the academy team which is made up of the top 18-year-old talent from around the country.
The 6.8 (44) to 6.6 (42) final score, in favour of the under-23 side, shows just how tight the match was and Mel was outstanding.
The Ulladulla junior with 17 disposals was named best-on-field for the academy for the strong game she produced across half-forward and through the midfield.
She loved every moment of the experience and said it was something she would never forget.
Mel described playing at Marvel Stadium and the entire experience as "incredible".
"I never played at the ground like that [Marvel is a closed stadium] - it was unreal," she said.
She recalls standing on the ground in a line with her team-mates, with their arms around each other and just soaking up every moment of the experience.
Another highlight was the jersey presentation the night before the match which was attended by some of her family members.
The academy players are eligible for drafting ahead of the 2024 AFLW season.
Mel is keen to take her footy career to the next level.
"This is all leading the draft, which could be the end of this year or early next year," she said
"Being drafted by a club - means playing in the AFLW in 2024 - which it my main and big goal. It will be my dream goal if I get drafted."
The clubs must have taken note of her during the AFLW Academy versus the invitational All-Star under-23 encounter and she also now has a manager to help with potential career paths.
However, Mel is not taking anything for granted.
"Look, you never know what is going to happen. You can't say 'yes' I will be drafted or say 'no' I will not," she said.
"I will just keep working towards my goals and won't take anything for granted until my name gets called out."
She is committed to fulfilling her dream and the 18-year-old trains once if not twice a day to achieve her goal.
She got to play in Melbourne and Tasmania this season as well
The Docker junior recently moved to Cronulla and started a job with an events management company Sold Out but footy is her main focus.
