Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Dockers Australian Football Club junior Mel Staunton's draft hopes

June 22 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla Dockers Australian Football Club junior Mel Staunton's draft hopes. Picture file
Ulladulla Dockers Australian Football Club junior Mel Staunton's draft hopes. Picture file

MEL Staunton produced an eye-catching display during the Australian Football League Women's Academy versus the invitational All-Star under-23 side match at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.