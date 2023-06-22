Regular nicotine use can worsen stress and anxiety and can make you more susceptible to depressive symptoms. Increased symptoms of depression are linked to vaping nicotine. Research shows a link between increased nicotine use and depression, meaning the more you use nicotine, the higher your risk of depression. Nicotine - which is in most vapes - can amplify depression symptoms and can make anxiety symptoms worse. Quitting nicotine can lead to reduced stress, anxiety, and depression.

