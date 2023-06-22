Making people more aware of youth vaping is how a series of Ulladulla-based information sessions can be described.
The information sessions on talking to teenagers about vaping are being presented by Andy Mark - the Health Promotion Officer for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
The sessions are being run in partnership with the Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre.
There will be two upcoming sessions [August and October] to come, which follow from a gathering held this week.
See details below about the upcoming information sessions.
Mr Mark said the rate of young people vaping was increasing in the community but added the rate in the Ulladulla district was no different than other places in the Shoalhaven.
The good news is that 70 percent of the region's youths do not vape - and it's a rate the likes of the area health service do not want to see changed and would like to see reduced.
Vaping was once seen as a harmless fad.
"It's changed from a fad to something now more linked to nicotine addiction," Mr Mark said.
Many people see smoking and tobacco as being "more serious and something to avoid" compared to vaping.
However, according to Mr Mark, one can lead to the other.
"People who vape are three times more likely to smoke - vaping is a gateway," he said.
He added many people don't know how addictive vaping is - until they stop.
The health promotion officer has had a good response to previous sessions.
He is sure people who attend one of the upcoming events will walk away more informed about vaping.
The upcoming sessions are:
Date: August 16 , 6-8pm (Refreshments)
Date October 18 , 10-1pm (Includes lunch)
Venue: Dunn & Lewis - St Vincent Street Ulladulla NSW 2539
Please ring or email to confirm place - 0244540477 or reception@ulladullacrc.org.au
Vaping is not safe
Even though scientists are still learning about vapes, they do not consider them safe.
People who vape are likely to smoke
Vaping among young people is strongly linked to the use of other tobacco products such as regular cigarettes, cigars, hookah and smokeless tobacco.
People who vape are likely to smoke
People who vape are three times as likely to take up smoking than those who have not used e-cigarettes.
Impact on mental health and anxiety
Regular nicotine use can worsen stress and anxiety and can make you more susceptible to depressive symptoms. Increased symptoms of depression are linked to vaping nicotine. Research shows a link between increased nicotine use and depression, meaning the more you use nicotine, the higher your risk of depression. Nicotine - which is in most vapes - can amplify depression symptoms and can make anxiety symptoms worse. Quitting nicotine can lead to reduced stress, anxiety, and depression.
Immune system
Nicotine in vapes can weaken the immune system.
Immediate health effects
Short term health effects of vaping include nausea, vomiting, mouth and airway irritation, chest pain and palpitations.
See more at https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/tobacco/Pages/vaping-evidence-summary.aspx#nicotine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.