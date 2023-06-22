A quality field of 55 of Mollymook Beachside Veteran's golfers played a stroke event, for the first round of the captain's trophy.
Winning the day was Simon Richmond with net 24 (par 28), while Paul Pfeiffer came in second place, scoring net 25.
Bruce Anderson was awarded third place, scoring net 27 on a count-back from Bill Stables who missed out on a placing.
Balls were given out down to net 32 on a countback.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Brian Clayton on the second, Keith Potts on the sixth and Bruce Anderson on the ninth.
The wildcard was not won so will jackpot to four balls next week, and golfers welcomed new member John Zamin.
Next week June 28 golfers will play the second and final round of a stroke event for the Captain's Trophy.
