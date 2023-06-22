Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

Updated June 22 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Urquhart, Pat Coogan, John Hayes, and Gordon Stewart relax after their game. Picture supplied
Don Urquhart, Pat Coogan, John Hayes, and Gordon Stewart relax after their game. Picture supplied

A quality field of 55 of Mollymook Beachside Veteran's golfers played a stroke event, for the first round of the captain's trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.