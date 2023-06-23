A free eight-week art therapy group supporting local communities affected by the bushfires will start on July 17.
This creative support group is being funded through a Federal Government bushfire grant awarded to the Milton-based Millhouse Art Society.
Romny Vandoros from ArtFull Therapy will coordinate the "Me Time" program.
Each week participants will meet and engage in a simple creative exercise to encourage self-discovery.
Art therapy is a form of therapy that encourages creativity and self-expression as vehicles to reduce stress, improve self-esteem, increase awareness and help remedy trauma.
While many other forms of therapy depend on verbal language to express feelings, art therapy allows for other, more abstract forms of communication.
You do not have to be an artist to enjoy the benefits of art therapy.
In fact, most of the gentle creative exercises rely not on the final product you create but on the therapeutic, meditative ritual of the creative process and your self-reflection.
If you're intrigued by the process of relaxation through artistic imagination, please join the group in July.
When: July 17 to September 4
Time: Mondays 6:30pm to 8:30pm
Where: Millhouse Gallery, Milton
Registration essential call 0412 595 113 or email Romny at myartherapist@yahoo.com for details.
Thanks to the Federal Government and the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant, and Millhouse Art Society for making this community support project possible.
