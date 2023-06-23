FEEDBACK indicates the success of a recent vibrant festival.
StoryFest, a celebration of storytelling in all its forms [oral, written, prose, poetry, song or film] was recently held in and around the Ulladulla district and all events [workshops, panels and more] were well-attended.
Volunteer and StoryFest treasurer, Julie Bozza, said the feedback they received demonstrated the event's success.
"Really interesting, inspiring and invigorating with a broad range of authors and topics," Julie answered when asked about the feedback they received.
"The feedback from all the events was good."
Importantly people enjoyed being at StoryFest and they had fun.
"I think it went fantastically well and there was a real buzz of excitement about the whole thing," she said.
She added the event at Cupitt's Estate and the school program, the largest the committee had organised, were also success stories.
One of the important events was the Live and Local panel which involved local people.
"It's terrific to have the big names [Pip Williams Peter FitzSimons Chris Hammer, Holly Wainwright and many others] at the festival but it's also important to celebrate the authors who are part of this community," she said.
Over 60 people attended the Live and Local event held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Julie, a writer herself, said she now feels invigorated thanks to StoryFest which will assist with her own creative ventures.
The committee is now having a well-deserved break but will soon meet up to formally review the event, which was opened in great fashion by New South Wales Governor, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC.
Julie said they will be looking at things like what worked, what did not and what the public enjoyed the most.
People are encouraged to give the committee feedback via the online survey - go here to take part.
StoryFest will be back in 2025 but some one-off events could be planned in the meantime.
