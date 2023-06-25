MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club enjoyed their recent monthly luncheon meeting at Dunn Lewis Centre.
During the meeting, President Denise read out a thank-you message from one of the students the club sponsors through The Smith Family's Learning for Life Program.
Members were pleased to hear that their birthday gift and card helped to put a smile on the face of the birthday girl.
The Learning for Life Program helps to improve educational outcomes for disadvantaged Australian children. We can all support in our small ways.
The scheduled talk for this month on "Aunty Jeans Program" was postponed as the guest speaker had to attend to a family emergency.
Instead, after a delicious roast lunch, members gathered and watched two TED Talks on Alzheimer's disease.
In his touching talk, the first speaker, Tony Luciani, shared a mother and son's photographic journey through dementia. Behind their favorite shots, he captured the joy and grief of caring for an aging parent. Photography was a tangible way for him to connect to his mom and help her to keep on living a meaningful life to a certain extent.
The second speaker, Lisa Genova, revealed the latest science investigating Alzheimer's disease and some promising research on what each of us can do to build an Alzheimer's-resistant brain. Her key message is to build up cognitive reserve, to challenge our brain by engaging regularly in mentally stimulating activities like learning a new language, reading books and meeting new people.
Both talks were interesting and informative, and well received by club members.
Next month, it is the club's Christmas in July celebration. Any woman wishing to know more about the club can contact Denise on 4454 5299.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.