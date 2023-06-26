IT's easy to see why people love orchids so much.
When you see how delicate and beautiful they are you want to grow some yourself.
However, where can you get advice on growing orchids?
Well you go to the Milton Ulladulla Orchid Club's Winter Show at the Ulladulla Civic Centre this weekend.
The show is on from Saturday, July 1 from 9am to 4pm and Sunday, July 2 from 9am to 2pm.
At the show, you will get the chance to meet club members like Marilyn Higgins.
She said the winter show is always a fun and nice event.
"It's nice seeing all the different orchids and it's nice to see other people come in and they also enjoy seeing the orchids," she said.
Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the beautiful display of locally grown orchids.
On both days there will be orchids and pretty posies for sale.
A lucky door prize and raffle of flowering orchids is on offer to be won.
Throughout the event, there will be potting displays and entry is $2 - children get in for free.
People can buy orchids at the event.
Being a show, ribbons are given out to the best orchids and the champion in each section gets a trophy.
"I have won one [a trophy] a while back," a proud Mrs Higgins said.
Mrs Higgins has been a member of the group for 18-years and got involved because her orchids were not doing well and she needed help.
"I went to a meeting to try and find out what I was doing wrong and everyone was really welcoming, happy to help and give advice," she said.
Mrs Higgins said the group is still a "really friendly and welcoming one".
"You are always learning more about orchids and there are so many different ones coming out now," the Woodstock resident said.
She does love her orchids.
"I just enjoy the flowers and all the different varieties - that is the main thing," she said.
Mrs Higgins just loves to see them grow.
"If you look after them, orchids are not hard to grow," Mrs Higgins said.
The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Club is always looking for new members and the event on the weekend is a perfect time for people to come along and join the group.
They have meetings once a month which includes a novice corner where a less experienced member can get advice from a more experienced orchid grower.
Meetings are on the second Monday of the month at the Ulladulla Civic Centre from 1.30pm.
This year is the club's 50th anniversary with a celebration planned for later in the year.
