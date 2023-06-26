THE Milton Library will be closed from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 28 for repair work.
Built in 1831 the building occasionally needs some upgrades to its internal building fixtures.
Older coats of peeling paint will be replaced with a fresh coat and cornices will be restored.
The Ulladulla Library, during this maintenance closure of the Milton facility, is available for loans and returns and Shoalhaven Libraries Digital Library is open 24 hours per day.
Please be advised the returns chute at Milton Library will be closed during this time.
Patrons are reminded that they have a loan limit of 30 items and can stock up before the closure.
Library staff can also extend loan periods via any library branch or by phone.
The library will reopen on Monday, July 31
For further information, please call Ulladulla library 4444 8820.
