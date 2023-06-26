Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's Milton Library repair project

Updated June 26 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 10:30am
The Milton Library will be closed from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 28 for repair work. Picture Friends of Milton Library
THE Milton Library will be closed from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 28 for repair work.

