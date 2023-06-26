Man that Corey Ryan knows how to tease us about how he goes on Million Dollar Island.
The Vincentia High School teacher's Million Dollar Island journey continues tonight [June 26] but Corey won't say how he goes.
Read More
"Monday night [tonight] the game starts to heat up. The sleep deprivation is real, the food deprivation is real," he said.
"I just want to be with my girls but I've just got to keep fighting for them.
"Tune in tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 7 to see what lies ahead. I can tell you it's going to be absolutely wild."
So over to you Corey .......
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.