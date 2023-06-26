THE Milton Public School community recently gathered together on "beautiful Yuin Country" for the opening of the school's new bush tucker garden.
The occasion and ceremony helped form a special day for Milton Public School and the surrounding community.
School children played a major role in the opening ceremony with their dancing, singing and didgeridoo playing.
Aunty Gina and Gayle led what was a special smoking ceremony.
The space that was created is a meeting place, a place to listen to stories and the budjans [the birds], - a place to share and learn.
It [the garden] was created as a gift for the Elders, community and families to come together on country.
The bush tucker garden came to be following the 2019/20 bushfire crisis when the surrounding community was devastated by the infamous black summer bushfires.
The impact of the bushfires rippled through Milton Public School's close community and left devastating scars on the country and within the community.
Families were evacuated, homes were lost, loved ones were injured and countless wildlife suffered and died.
After this crisis, the Royal Botanical Gardens announced a bush tucker garden grant for rural fire-affected communities.
Milton Public School applied for a grant and was successful.
With the support from Darren from the Royal Botanical Gardens and Wadeo, the school's maintenance man, planning for the garden commenced.
They sat under the trees sketching and designing this special space. The school community then dug up the garden and yarning circle, planted native plants, collected rocks from around the school and spent many lunches helping Mrs Barnes and Chae Moloney, the school Aboriginal Education Officer, design and paint the nearby mural.
Plants like tea tree, lemon tea tree, cherry bush and eucalyptus, all of which are used for cleansing, have been planted in the garden.
Meanwhile, there are just a few days left to nominate someone for a NAIDOC Award, with nominations closing on Friday, June 30.
There are six award categories:
Aboriginal Elders of the Year
Aboriginal Worker of the Year
Aboriginal Young Achievers of the Year
Aboriginal Community Volunteer of the Year
Aboriginal Organisation or Project of the Year
Outstanding Contribution to Reconciliation (Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal).
You can nominate deserving individuals or groups at bit.ly/SCC-NAIDOCnoms23
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.