Students continue to get many wonderful opportunities at Ulladulla High School.
The entire school community is so incredibly proud of the First Nations Dance Group 'Bunaan Yandabal', who were exceptional in their performance, opening the Public Education Foundation's celebration of excellence at the Proudly Public Awards Ceremony at Sydney Town Hall recently.
Maya Kelly's powerful and truly inspiring Acknowledgement of Country was a wonderful thing for everyone to see.
Students also took part in StoryFest and many impressed with their writing and creative talents.
Sports-wise - the Ulladulla High School boys' volleyball team showcased their exceptional skills and determination at the South Coast Open Volleyball Championship, emerging as the champions of the tournament.
The team is now setting their sights on the upcoming State Championships.
Year 10 students, meanwhile, connected with the Rural Fire Service in an invaluable experience, where students participated in many activities, developing knowledge of fires and firefighting skills.
The Year 10 students are very grateful for the experience.
