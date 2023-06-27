A calm confidence sounds in Zara Neil's voice when she talks about playing for Under 15's NSW School's State Australian Football team.
The Ulladulla Dockers Australian Football Club junior was recently selected in the NSW team to play in the Australian School's Championships from July 22-29 in Ballarat.
She said it was an honour to get selected for NSW and went on to explain how the selection process worked.
First up she had to go up to Blacktown to try out for a place in the Greater Western Sydney Southern CHS team.
Zara's ability caught the attention of the selectors and she got a place in the team.
The Greater Western Sydney Southern CHS team then played in a two-day carnival in Albury against public, private and independent schools from other NSW regions.
"It was a bit daunting at first because I only knew one other person at the carnival and she was on an opposite team," Zara said about the start of the Albury carnival.
"Once the first game happened - I was just straight into it with my team - we bonded so well."
Zara not only played some great footy but also made heaps of friends at the Albury event.
Her team produced a consistent effort in Albury against many strong sides.
"We ended up coming third overall which was a good outcome," Zara said.
Zara said she was happy with the way she played down in Albury.
The NSW team was announced at the end of the carnival and Zara's name was read out.
"I was a bit shocked," she said about hearing her name in the NSW side.
"I did try hard at the carnival and I said before the event that I was going to give my best whatever the outcome was and I was like 'oh wow I am in this team and it's very exciting'."
She expects to play in a cold and tough event down in Ballarat for the Australian School's Championships
The championships goes for a week and NSW will get to play at least five games.
"I am a first-year rookie," she said about not ever playing for NSW before.
"I am grateful for all the support from everyone - including from my mum and dad [David and Nicole]."
The talented midfield player loves being around the ball, running hard and making all the plays
"I think aggression at the ball and tacking are some of my strengths," the 15-year-old Ulladulla High School year-nine student said.
She just loves playing footy be it for the Dockers or representative teams.
Zara started playing football when she was nine-years-of-age.
She has always been a Docker and is proud to be a member of the Ulladulla-based club.
