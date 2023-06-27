SO the school holidays are just around the corner and parents/carers will need activities to entertain the children - enter the team from the Ulladulla Library.
Library staff have organised a series of events for the July School Holidays at the Ulladulla Library to entertain the children and help the parents/carers.
Places are limited and library staff appreciate people letting them know if they can't make it so someone else will have an opportunity to attend.
Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call us on 4444 8820
The events at the Ulladulla Library are:
Kaleidoscopes
Wednesday July 5 10:30 am
Explore light, reflections, and symmetry by building and decorating your own kaleidoscope. For children 5 - 12 years old
Whizz, bang, fizz
Monday July 10 10:30 am
Hands-on science fun with some simple food experiments. For children 5 - 12 years old.
Winter art
Tuesday July 11 10:30 am
Make and decorate a magical snow globe and then create some beautiful, wintery snowflake decorations. For children 5 - 12 years old.
NAIDOC celebrations
Thursday July 13 11:00 am
Come to the library and celebrate NAIDOC Week with Gadhungal Murring. In this children's workshop you will learn the craft of weaving and jewellery making. For children 7 - 12 years old.
