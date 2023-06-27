IT'S time for the Shoalhaven to confront 'Crunch Time' on issues like housing and the environment, according to a concerned group of South Coast residents.
Crunch Time Australia will conduct a series of Youth Empowerment Sessions [YES] where they hope to develop and foster a network of young leaders who are passionate and committed to reform that will address the current crisis.
The group will be spending two nights in several Shoalhaven locations in July.
Tura Beach's Jacob Shield is coming to the Shoalhaven to show the film 'Crunch Time: Saving Tura's Biodiversity', which argues for the need to stop so-called zombie developments such as those proposed for the likes of Manyana and other parts of the Shoalhaven.
Mr Shields said that the two big issues of the South Coast were undeniably the housing crisis and the degradation of the natural environment, especially coastal forests and that young people had a key role to play in dealing with these issues.
"Let there be no mistaking that we have reached a crisis," he said.
"Our futures are under threat because of a history of poor planning decisions that saw inappropriate housing developments approved that wrought considerable destruction on much of our coastal forests and at the same time failed to provide affordable housing for us in 2023.
"If we want things to change then it is time for the younger generation of the South Coast to take matters into their own hands," Mr Shields said.
Crunch Time will be touring in towns for two days each. The first day will feature a screening, with workshops happening on the second day.
The Shoalhaven locations are Manyana - July 8 to 11 and Callala Bay July 11 to 13.
The Manyana gathering on July 8 features a community screening at the Yalunga Hall from 5:30pm - 7:30pm and on July 9 a YES gathering at Yalunga Hall from 11am - 3pm.
The Callala Bay on July 11 gathering features The Giants and Crunch Time screening at the Callala Bay Community Centre from 7pm to 10pm and on July 12 a YES meeting at Callala Bay Community Centre from 2pm to 6pm.
For details on the Crunchtime Australia South Coast tour go to crunctimeaus.org.
The recently produced Jordan Mundey film 'Crunch Time: Saving Tura's biodiversity will also feature.
Then a peer-to-peer discussion among local young people focused on developing self-confidence, self-knowledge and leadership will be held.
"We will explain what you can do with the resources you have, unlocking the potential to initiate positive action which currently lies untapped among the young people of the South Coast," Mr Shields said.
"We're going to host the foundational dialogues for a massive youth-driven push on this intertwined crisis."
Mr Shields particularly wants to speak to and inspire the next generation of society - the ones he sees as having the most to lose if the natural places he loves are destroyed.
He wants to establish a youth network of people collaborating to take practical steps towards making a stand against Zombie developments.
