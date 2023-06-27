Cooking, caring and kindness will all be on the menu at an event on Sunday at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
MUCK [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] is hosting Cooking up Kindness a junior master chef competition this Sunday [July 2] from 12pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
MUCK was founded earlier this year by Ulladulla High student Adam Clear and well-known community volunteer Matt Dell from Business Milton Ulladulla and its associate group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven.
The MUCK initiative started as a way to stop bullying from taking place within the community.
On Sunday many community groups and businesses will be there to support the Cooking up Kindness event.
Matt said the event was shaping up nicely.
"It is looking to be highly successful. Milton/Ulladulla has a first-class reputation for food and all the highly rated restaurants are participating," he said.
"Citrus, Cupitts, Bannisters, Gwylo, Small Town and Willinga Park are all providing a chef on the day.
"Chefs will be interviewed on what they believe makes our area special and why they chose to live and work in the Milton and Ulladulla area."
At the event, teams of four teenagers will be mentored by a chef to produce a meal from a 'mystery box' of ingredients.
Meals will be prepared on barbecue and hotplates just outside the lower civic centre area.
Judges will taste the meal, however, this is not exactly a food competition.
"Judges will be looking for the competitors who show kindness, thoughtfulness and help each other," Matt said.
Adam, Matt and the rest of the MUCK team have things they want to achieve from the day.
"We want to raise awareness of the unique area we live in both with natural beauty and wonderful, kind, supportive community," Matt said.
To encourage increased community harmony and support for each other regardless of age, ability or gender is another aim
"Also we want to raise awareness of issues affecting young people including bullying online and in person," Matt said.
Empowering parents and youths to have conversations on these difficult topics is another goal.
People are more than welcome to attend and soak up what should be a strong community atmosphere.
"We expect a large audience to watch the cooking and enjoy the fun atmosphere. Killara will be running a gourmet barbecue lunch on-site for the public," Matt said.
Chefs and competitors will be interviewed as the challenge happens and some information will be available on local MUCK Up initiatives.
Matt said the response to MUCK was positive.
"The local students have responded very well, and a lot of the ideas are being driven by youth which makes the program unique and valuable," he said.
"The public seems incredibly supportive, and we are working toward raising both funds and awareness for future initiatives."
Other MUCK plans include a large mural in town as well as other activities including an 80's themed 'Blue' Light Disco for grown-ups - details to come.
