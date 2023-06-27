Milton Ulladulla Times
Voice to Parliament event at Milton Theatre

June 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Invitation to take part in a conversation about the Voice to Parliament
A Voice for Generations: a conversation about the Voice to Parliament, led by First Nations Youth, will be held at the Milton Theatre on Thursday, June 29 from 7pm.

