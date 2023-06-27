Invitation to take part in a conversation about the Voice to Parliament

A Voice for Generations: a conversation about the Voice to Parliament, led by First Nations Youth, will be held at the Milton Theatre on Thursday, June 29 from 7pm.
The event is being held ahead of the Voice Referendum and on Thursday night people are invited to hear directly from First Nations youth about the issues they see facing us here on Yuin Country.
Featuring a panel of young First Nations people with Lauren Davies Aboriginal Liaison Office at Parliament NSW, State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and our Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, this discussion will present a First Nations Youth perspective on the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets are $22 each. Ticket prices cover the event costs, with any profits invested straight back into creating more community events.
This is a community event supported by Town Hall Gilmore, a group created by Holly Rankin, Lucey Passwell and Grace McBride.
This special event has been organised and led by First Nations students and Aboriginal Studies students at Ulladulla High School, and is proudly supported by Town Hall Gilmore - a local group of women passionate about facilitating important conversations in our community.
"If you want to hear directly from our young First Nations youth and the young leaders that support them, this is an event not to miss," a social media post explained.
