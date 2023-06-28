The walking track at Pigeon House Mountain Didthul will reopen late next month [July] if things go to plan.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service [NPWS] is presently upgrading a section of the walking track at Pigeon House Mountain Didthul, mainly replacing old wooden steps with stone steps along a 150 metre section of track.
The track is currently closed to ensure public safety.
"A helicopter was engaged to transport equipment and material to the site and will be utilised to remove the equipment prior to reopening the track," a NPWS spokesperson said about the work.
This work follows the major upgrade NPWS completed on the viewing platform in December 2020 to improve public safety and visitor access.
The infrastructure upgrade project remains on schedule and the track is expected to reopen in late July, weather permitting
