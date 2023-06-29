As normal this is lots happening around the area and this weekend promises to be lots of fun.
Orchid Show
July 1 and July 2
The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Club's Winter Show at the Ulladulla Civic Centre is on this weekend. The show is on from Saturday, July 1 from 9am to 4pm and Sunday, July 2 from 9am to 2pm. Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the beautiful display of locally grown orchids. On both days there will be orchids and pretty posies for sale. A lucky door prize and raffle of flowering orchids is on offer to be won. Throughout the event, there will be potting displays and entry is $2 - children get in for free. People can buy orchids at the event.
Milton market
July 1
There will be lot's of great stalls at the Milton Showground Market on Saturday July 1 There will be Fresh produce, local egg Farmer Egan eggs, local honey, jams and chili sauces . The Kraken with his awesome range of breads and delicious pastries, yummy donuts, coffee and Milton/Ulladulla Lions offering bacon and egg rolls and sanga sandwiches. The RSPCA will be set-up with their craft stall fundraising for the local animal shelter. There is always something for everyone at this local Milton Village Showground Markets. Come down and enjoy the day with us. Market starts at 9am and finishes by 2pm.
Cooking up kindness
July 2
MUCK [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] is hosting Cooking up Kindness a junior master chef competition this Sunday [July 2] from 12pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Civic Centre. MUCK was founded earlier this year by Ulladulla High Student Adam Clear and well-known community volunteer Matt Dell from Business Milton Ulladulla and its associate group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven. The MUCK initiative started as a way to stop bullying from taking place within the community. On Sunday many other community groups and businesses will be there to support the Cooking up Kindness event. Meals will be prepared on barbecue and hotplates just outside the lower civic centre area. Judges will taste the meal, however, this is not exactly a food competition. Judges will be looking for the competitors who show kindness, thoughtfulness and help each other. People are more than welcome to attend and soak up what should be a strong community atmosphere.
Up north ....
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
This week, catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Milton Village Showground Market (Saturday, 9.30am-2.30pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday 8.30am-2.30pm), The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm), and Culburra Beach Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm).
Film for Freedom
Community Fundraiser
Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven is raising funds for asylum seekers stuck in Papua New Guinea. The group will host a charity screening of Lucky Miles - an Australian-made drama based on the true stories of refugees in remote Western Australia. Screening at Berry Uniting Church Hall, July 1, 1pm. Tickets are $35 and can be booked online - includes light lunch and refreshments.
You're the Voice
Local musicians collaborate
Our own Katandra Women's Choir and Shoalhaven City Pipe Band are teaming up with Sydney Male Choir for a show like no other. Presenting: You're the Voice. They'll take on the classics - John Farnham, Queen, Credence Clear Rival, Broadway musicals, spirituals, opera and more. Berry School of Arts, July 1. Tickets from Sydney Male Choir.
Down south ....
Country Tribute
Urban & Adams
Australian artist Craig Woodward will embody the talent and sounds of Keith Urban and Bryan Adams in "Somebody Like You", a tribute to the legendary artists. Come to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club from 7pm on Saturday, July 1 to hear hits like "Summer of 69'", "Days Go By" and "Run To You". Book your spot at stickytickets.com.au.
Creative 4
Bay Art Exhibition
Margaret Allen, Jennie Tasker, Suzanne Shelley, and Kristen Arrayet will have their works displayed in "Creative 4" opening on July 1 at 2pm. Discover the artists' inspirations, mediums and the narrative that has led them to create insightful, vibrant visual art. Head to the Bay Pavilions' Clyde Gallery from July 1, or learn more at baypavilions.com.au.
Truffle Hunt
Gulaga Gold
As part of the south coast's inaugural Fungi Feastival, Gulaga Gold in Dignam's Creek near Central Tilba will host a truffle hunt on Saturday, July 1. Experience the thrill of a truffle hunt with Fiona, Alan and the truffle dogs as you discover the fertile grounds beneath Gulaga Mountain. Book your spot at gulagagold.com.au.
