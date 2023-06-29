MUCK [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] is hosting Cooking up Kindness a junior master chef competition this Sunday [July 2] from 12pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Civic Centre. MUCK was founded earlier this year by Ulladulla High Student Adam Clear and well-known community volunteer Matt Dell from Business Milton Ulladulla and its associate group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven. The MUCK initiative started as a way to stop bullying from taking place within the community. On Sunday many other community groups and businesses will be there to support the Cooking up Kindness event. Meals will be prepared on barbecue and hotplates just outside the lower civic centre area. Judges will taste the meal, however, this is not exactly a food competition. Judges will be looking for the competitors who show kindness, thoughtfulness and help each other. People are more than welcome to attend and soak up what should be a strong community atmosphere.

