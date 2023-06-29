Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers' Captain's Trophy results

Updated June 29 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:45pm
From left - Mark Pietikainen and Graham Sweet. Picture supplied
From left - Mark Pietikainen and Graham Sweet. Picture supplied

A great field of 59 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers 59 Veteran golfers played a stroke event, for the second and final round of the Captain's Trophy this week.

