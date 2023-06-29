A great field of 59 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers 59 Veteran golfers played a stroke event, for the second and final round of the Captain's Trophy this week.
The overall trophy winner was Mark Pietikainen with rounds of 28 and 26 (net) for a total of 54.
The runner-up was Stan Izzard with rounds of 30 and 26 for a final score of 56. Congratulations to both players.
The day's stroke round was won by Graham Sweet with a score of 23 net, while second position went to Stan Izzard on 25 on a countback from Shaun Carter.
In fourth place was Mark Pietikainen on net 26.
Balls were given out down to net 32 on a countback.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Ross Milne on the second, Ron Hoffman on the sixth and Alan Edwards on the ninth.
The wildcard was not won so will jackpot to six balls next week.
Next week [Wednesday July 5] golfers will play stableford event for the July Monthly Medal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.