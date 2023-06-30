A report from Birdlife Shoalhaven gives us reason to hope we will see more birds in the future as the Black Summer bushfire recovery continues.
The recently published 30-page report, 'Birdlife Shoalhaven Bushfire Recovery Project The final report', which took three years to compile, is an impressive document
There is hope once the burnt lands fully recover that more birds will return to areas scarred by the Black Summer Bushfire crisis.
One of the primary findings from the project says more species are moving back into burnt areas from unburnt areas but "this is still not occurring in high numbers of birds".
"This could be explained by habitat in burnt areas not having recovered sufficiently after three years to support the same abundance of birds as in unburnt areas," the report said.
More birds could return as the recovery continues, it's hoped.
The project was not initiated by BirdLife Shoalhaven but rather evolved as birdwatchers went out to places near where they lived to carry out bird surveys after the fires.
This was a spontaneous response by people wanting to contribute to the bushfire recovery process.
In the report's forward President BirdLife Shoalhaven, Rob Dunn, mentions the noticeable absence of birds after the fires.
"The sudden absence of birdsong in those places hit hardest by the fires was noticed by everyone," he said.
"This was especially the case in the Shoalhaven where 80 percent of the land area was impacted by the fires, including 90 percent of our national parks, state forests and crown land."
He then went on to explain a bit about the project.
"The project was initially driven by birdwatchers wanting to get a better understanding of how the fires had impacted bird populations at the places that were important to them," he said.
"So, as soon as the fires started to be extinguished, they started surveying the birds they found close to where they lived.
"BirdLife Shoalhaven then started to bring together these surveys and to analyse the data each year, which evolved into this Bushfire Recovery Project."
The project was launched by Professor Martine Maron, President of BirdLife Australia, at an event at Mollymook in March 2020.
All three levels of government were represented and the Welcome to Country by a local elder reminded those at the gathering that the original custodians of the land had been especially affected.
Mr Dunn said support for the project was strong from the start.
"Everyone wanted to come together to share experiences, as well as hear about the impacts of the fires on local wildlife. The event revealed to us that the project was about people, as much as it was about birds," he said.
"Birds are an ever-present link for us to the healing powers of nature. When they disappear, that link is broken.
"However, the reverse is true. Seeing birds return across the Shoalhaven increasingly became a subject for conversation for experienced and novice birdwatchers alike."
Birdlife Shoalhaven facilitated the conversation, "as bushland regeneration and birdsong came back from the ashes".
The primary findings from the project were that in terms of species richness, more bird species were recorded on average at unburnt survey sites, compared to burnt sites, though there has been a gradual reduction in this difference over the three years.
However, in terms of species abundance, while greater numbers of birds were recorded in unburnt survey sites, compared to burnt sites, there was no reduction in this difference over the three years.
This could suggest that, while more species are moving back into burnt areas from unburnt areas, this is still not occurring in high numbers of birds. This could be explained by the habitat in burnt areas not having recovered sufficiently after three years to support the same abundance of birds as in unburnt areas.
The Superb Lyrebird was recorded each year, including in burnt sites. This suggests that the impact of the fires on lyrebirds was not as great as might have been expected, anecdotally due to its ability to shelter in ground hollows. Surveys across the full extent of its range would need to be carried out to make a truer assessment of its survival rate and threats from predation. Research by BirdLife Australia and La Trobe University in Gippsland and Eurobodalla is exploring the potential impact of the fires on lyrebirds' future breeding, given the reduction in its feeding resources in heavily burnt areas.
The Rockwarbler was also recorded in burnt sites each year. The preferred habitat of the Rockwarbler is along rocky creek lines and below escarpments, which are a key feature of the Shoalhaven landscape and would have allowed individuals to escape the full impact of the fires.
The migratory Black-faced Monarch and Gang-gang Cockatoo were recorded at both burnt and unburnt sites. One of the sightings of the monarch was in January 2020 at the height of the fires and a flock of 16 was recorded in June 2020.
The bushfires had a major impact on the Glossy Black-Cockatoo. With most of their range impacted by severe fires, flocks of 20-40 were recorded in unburnt habitat along the coast in 2020, when normally they would only form small family groups. Their reliance on a specialist diet, large hollows for nesting and a period of three months from hatching a single egg until the independence of fledglings raises concerns about their longer-term survival in the Shoalhaven.
The Pilotbird was also recorded each year.
Four other species found in the Shoalhaven
Only part of the Mainland Ground Parrot's range was burnt, and this was too remote for any surveys to be completed.
The Eastern Bristlebird's distribution was not impacted by the fires.
The Regent Honeyeater and Red-browed Treecreeper are rarely seen and are considered vagrants to the Shoalhaven.
Go to https://www.birdlifeshoalhaven.org/ to see the full report.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.