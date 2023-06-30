The Superb Lyrebird was recorded each year, including in burnt sites. This suggests that the impact of the fires on lyrebirds was not as great as might have been expected, anecdotally due to its ability to shelter in ground hollows. Surveys across the full extent of its range would need to be carried out to make a truer assessment of its survival rate and threats from predation. Research by BirdLife Australia and La Trobe University in Gippsland and Eurobodalla is exploring the potential impact of the fires on lyrebirds' future breeding, given the reduction in its feeding resources in heavily burnt areas.