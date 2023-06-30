A true measure of a rugby league side is the way it responds when facing a tough opponent.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' Open Women's side showed all its grit, determination and character when they played Corrimal Cougars last weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.
The Bulldogs ended up winning 6-4.
Coach Simon Harris loved what his team produced against the Cougars.
"The weekend's result against Corrimal was a testament to how far the team have all come since the start of the season," the coach said.
"The Cougars are a well-established team with many representative players.
"So for our girls who have only just started playing footy together, some who have never played rugby league until this year, to come out with the victory was an incredible reward for the hard work they've all put in."
Coach Harris said the encounter was his team's toughest match this season.
"We knew the Cougars would play hard footy for 60 minutes and we had to rise above their intensity which we did and that's what impressed me the most - not any single performance, but how the team as a whole played for each other," he said.
The Bulldogs are undefeated and sit on top of the ladder.
Captain Hannah England was also happy with the team's effort.
"Our determination and grit got us that win. We never gave up and every single girl on the field gave it their all," she said.
"Corrimal was our hardest game, they were very physical and had the best attack we have faced yet."
The prior match against the Como-Jannali Crocodiles made the Bulldogs more determined to do well against the Cougars.
"The draw against Como hurt us as we know we could have won that game but we let in two easy tries," the captain said.
"We work really well in defence now that we have fixed up what we needed to since Como.
"I would like to see us do more in attack as we have a lot of strike all over the field and as a new team we are still working on our combinations."
She said the win against the Cougars was the team's best effort yet.
The Bulldogs had to dig deep when their skipper needed medical attention.
"They [the Cougars] scored in the first 10 minutes after a lucky bounce but other than that we kept them out. I actually dislocated my finger in the first half," Hannah said.
"After putting my finger back in place I went back on the field in the second half and split my eyebrow open.
"While I was off the field our forwards were extraordinary, playing longer minutes than usual and some playing out of position. Corrimal kept coming at us and we just kept showing up for each other."
The Bulldogs, tomorrow Saturday July 1 play Jamberoo on from 12.45pm at Francis Ryan Reserve ,St Georges Basin.
Coach Harris will be looking for his side to continue its form.
"The team is still growing and learning but coming together really well," he said.
"I think the mixture of training hard in a relaxed environment has played a big part in our success - something I'm very proud of. "We are working hard on our combinations and seeing improvements across the field, which is something we will continue to improve on."
The finals will start on August 13 but the Bulldogs are not getting carried away with the chances.
