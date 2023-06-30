A training session went a bit different to what the members of the Bawley Point Rural Fire Service expected recently.
A planned training session yesterday [Thursday, June 29] for the volunteers became an actual call-out when the Bawley Point RFS received a call-out at 4:15pm to attend a grassfire in the Kingiman area.
The grassfire burnt the equivalent of about 10 soccer fields and ran into the nearby bush
National Park, NSW RFS, Milton Brigade and Lake Tabourie RFS responded to the call as well.
Teams in a Category One vehicle and Category Nine vehicle from Bawley Point RFS spent a few hours putting out spot fires and making sure the area was safe.
The RFS says more of these types of fire are this winter with the winds and very little rain.
The RFS asks residents when carrying out burns on their properties to please let your neighbours and your local brigade know.
"Take the proper precautions to avoid these incidents," is the message the RFS wants to give.
