At their recent June monthly meeting the members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club were treated with an insight into one member's efforts to minimise the impacts of ageing upon mental capacity - learning to play the trumpet.
Ian Lavering decided upon this task some 10 years ago after advice from a colleague and having no prior experience with the instrument.
Apart from the usual activities which promote good health such as diet and exercise, Ian's colleague referred to research which indicated that people playing musical instruments and or having a second language had a better chance of offsetting rapid mental decline associated with ageing.
Additional suggestions for prolonging mental capacity included studying something new, puzzles and play games, read challenging books, writing, staying socially engaged and joining group activities.
Ian, armed with the plethora of advice from his colleague, outlined to club members his present ongoing musical learning journey which has been supplemented by collecting vintage music sheets from second hand bookstores, listening to vintage music on remastered recordings, and attempting to play such tunes.
Ian's present ongoing efforts include becoming ambidextrous in the form of learning to play the saxophone which requires use of both hands, unlike the trumpet which requires one hand only. He encouraged club members to consider their options for avoiding mental decline in the form of similar pursuits in whatever they find interesting or practical.
As the main speaker was unable to attend the monthly meeting John Collins outlined some visual insights into his visit to northern South Australia and the southern part of the Northern Territory.
He was joined by Richard Purves who described his experiences with border control in SE Asia when a container of hand towels was regarded suspiciously by security officials.
Peter Baker gave hope to the even the most jaded traveller by relating how his essential backpack and its contents was returned to him intact after inadvertently being left on the Portland Oregon Light Rail.
The club members and friends enjoyed a trivia afternoon on June 7 which was compared by Peter Jones who provided many varied and entertaining questions.
A Christmas in July function is planned for mid-July at The Marlin with 43 people listed as attendees.
In August, there will be a visit a Seaweed factory in Huskisson. On Friday July 28 is a "Casserole & Curry Lunch" is to be held at the Burrill Lake Community Hall.
Members are invited to cook a dish and bring it along to share. Some club members will be travelling on a South Pacific Island Cruise in October, details available from Jim Roose.
For details of each of the events, and meetings which are held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room (9.30 am second Friday of each month), and all events such as those noted here, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
