Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club's meeting details

Updated July 3 2023 - 11:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Lavering outlines his efforts to minimise cognitive decline with age by learning to play the trumpet.
Ian Lavering outlines his efforts to minimise cognitive decline with age by learning to play the trumpet.

At their recent June monthly meeting the members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club were treated with an insight into one member's efforts to minimise the impacts of ageing upon mental capacity - learning to play the trumpet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.