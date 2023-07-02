Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity recently.
The guest speaker was Lesley Saddington, horticulturist and landscaper who provided very useful and practical insights into the growth and cultivation of the cold weather favourite shrub, camellias.
There are over 21,000 cultivars of the group which was originally found in China but was extensively planted in Sri Lanka and bought to Europe.
The next social outing for club members will be the Big "O" birthday lunch, to be held at the Mollymook Golf Club on Thursday July 20 at 12pm.
Could intending attendees please let Judi Powe know at the next meeting that they will be present.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue Muir on 0418 400 864.
VIEW is a national women's volunteer organisation supporting the education charity, The Smith Family, which helps disadvantaged Australian children.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday July 6 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
If you have a dietary need, please inform Helen a week before the meeting.
