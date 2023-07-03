Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Public School's NAIDOC Week assembly

Updated July 3 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A special event is the only way to describe the Ulladulla Public School's NAIDOC Week assembly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.