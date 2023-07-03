A special event is the only way to describe the Ulladulla Public School's NAIDOC Week assembly.
The event proved to be a popular and a well-supported function with many highlights.
The performance of the school's First Nations dance group was one of the many highlights
Principal Trent Burns thanked everyone for attending the event and supporting the school's students.
Theme of this year's National NAIDOC Week theme is For Our Elders.
Mr Burns, in his address, said we could learn so much from our Elders.
He added the knowledge that the Elders pass on should always be respected.
Meanwhile, the Shoalhaven NAIDOC Family Fun Day will be held on Wednesday, July 5 at the Nowra Showground.
With activities for kids, information stalls, jumping castles, hot fresh food, entertainment, prizes and giveaways, a petting zoo and VR flight simulator, there's fun for the whole family at the NAIDOC Family Fun Day.
The day is proudly sponsored by Communities and Justice NSW, Community Industry Group, NIAA and Aboriginal Affairs.
The event is hosted by the Shoalhaven NAIDOC Committee at the Nowra Showground on July 5 from 10am to 2pm.
Entry is free for all ages.
