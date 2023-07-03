A program called 'Empowering Youth Through Inclusive Volleyball' will be held during the school holidays at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre.
People can come in take part in an action-packed day of volleyball.
This is a fantastic opportunity to receive expert guidance, enhance your skills, and connect with fellow volleyball enthusiasts.
Best of all, the event is free for all participants, thanks to a successful grant.
No need to register, just simply rock up and join the fun on the court.
For inquiries, please contact ulladulla@southcoastvolleyball.com and the events feature a range of engaging activities for players aged 12-24 years.
Details are:
Wednesday July 5
Time: 5 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Dunn Lewis Centre
Coaching Clinic for Players (5 pm-6 pm)
Games (6 pm-7:30 pm)
Wednesday July 12
Time: 5 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Dunn Lewis Centre
Coaching Clinic for Players (5 pm-6 pm)
Games (6 pm-7:30 pm)
Thursday July 13
Time: 10 am - 2 pm
Location: Dunn Lewis Centre
Coaching Clinic for Players (10 am-11:30 am)
Free Lunch for Coaches and Players (11:30 am-12 pm)
Games (12 pm-2 pm)
