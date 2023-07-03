Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre free volleyball program

July 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A program called 'Empowering Youth Through Inclusive Volleyball' will be held during the school holidays at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre. Picture supplied
A program called 'Empowering Youth Through Inclusive Volleyball' will be held during the school holidays at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre. Picture supplied

A program called 'Empowering Youth Through Inclusive Volleyball' will be held during the school holidays at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.