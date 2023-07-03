Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Red Cross branch's market stall

Updated July 3 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:28am
From left Virginia Thomson, Lesley Harper and Margaret Peppitt at the winter market stall.
Members of the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross branch held their winter market stall recently outside Beachside Pharmacy Ulladulla with a wonderful array of homemade goodies for everyone to enjoy.

