Members of the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross branch held their winter market stall recently outside Beachside Pharmacy Ulladulla with a wonderful array of homemade goodies for everyone to enjoy.
A lot of items were sold to raise funds to help our community and communities Australia wide.
The branch would like to thank all those who supported and donated to our stall, all those who made items and to the volunteers who manned the winter market stall also.
The branch's meeting are on the first Thursday of each month and this Thursday June 6 branch will be the AGM at the Milton Ulladulla Baptist Church Narrawallee at 1.30pm. Pease email Gill at gill@gillandtony.com for any further information or if you would like to please join us at one of our meetings.
