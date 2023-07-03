Update on the One Track for All upgrade

BY the time Ulladulla's popular One Track for All reopens we will have a spring in our steps.
The popular walk is closed for an upgrade and weather permitting, the track is scheduled to re-open to the public in September.
The entire track is being resurfaced with bitumen for greater accessibility purposes.
Works include:
Shoalhaven City Council in May 2020 received funding for seven Sustainable Tourism Projects under the NSW Government's Restart program.
The upgrade of the One Track for All [North Head Ulladulla] was included and is one of two projects in Ulladulla.
The project is 76 percent grant funded and 24 percent funded by council.
