BEFORE a ball is even kicked in the National Rugby League Women's [NRLW] competition for 2023 the St George Illawarra Dragons have been written off.
Such unwarranted criticism has made Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior, Keele Browne, determined to prove all the knockers wrong.
"We are a young team and have been written off before the season has even started," she said
"We will use this [being written off] as fuel to motivate us."
She finds it strange that the "experts" can write a team off without even seeing them play.
Emma Tonegato Keeley Davis Taliah Fuimaono Kezie Apps and Holli Wheeler are among a swag of team who have departed the Jamie Soward coached Dragons
Keele, however, has full faith in all the players who will be playing for the Red V this season.
"Until you get together you just don't know what the culture is going to be like," Keele said.
She said the Dragons players had all the same values and purpose behind them to ensure season 2023 would be a success.
Keele, going into her third NRLW season with the Dragons, and is a proven performer but she wants to become an even better player compared to her previous campaigns.
"I was not performing great at the end of the last season - my defence was not consistent," she said about her form in the centres last year.
"Playing consistent and good quality footy is a big goal of mine."
Compared to the last two seasons she doesn't feel as "overwhelmed about stepping back into the deep end".
"It has been a tough pre-season, as all pre-seasons are," she said about how hard the team had been training.
The team even had to do a 12-hour military-style camp.
"It [the camp] was brutal and that was the purpose of it. It was meant to test our mental toughness," she said.
"Working on mental toughness is a passion of mine. It [mental toughness] helped get me to where I have got in this sport
"You can have talent in the world but you have to have good mental toughness as well."
The Dragons' NRLW season starts on July 22 when they play the Newcastle Knights at Newcastle.
Before this, the Dragons have a trial match against the Parramatta Eels in Sydney this Friday.
The team for the trial has not been announced as yet but Keele said the coaching staff would be out to try various combinations and give everyone as much game time as possible.
Keele, looking down the track, may get to play her Illawarra Steelers team-mate, Lily Rogan.
Lily, who is also a Milton Ulladulla junior, hopes to make her NRLW debut this season with the Roosters.
"It would be cool to come up against her," Keele said about her friend Lily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.