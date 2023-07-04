A grant they will receive is music to the ears of the Milton Theatre committee.
The Milton Theatre will receive $25,000 in Federal Government funding to support them to host quality gigs by Australian musical talent.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said it was important to support South Coast entertainment venues.
"Local venues like the Milton Theatre are at the heart of our live music scene and make a huge contribution to the vibrancy and diversity of our community - that's why funding like this is so important," Mrs Phillips said.
Milton Theatre Treasurer Sue Bevear said the funding would help the venue to continue to attract artists, tourists, as well as the local community for years to come.
"The Milton Theatre is an iconic, much-loved venue on the South Coast. We are thrilled to receive this funding from the government, this will go a long way towards refurbishing and maintaining this iconic venue," Mrs Bevear said.
"This grant money will help us continue to attract the finest live music this country has to offer."
She added the committee appreciated the support.
"The Milton Theatre is run by a volunteer committee and it is fully not for-profit, so it goes without saying money can be tight at times," Mrs Bevear said.
"To receive funding is just wonderful, and will give us some much-needed breathing space."
Provided under the Live Music Australia program the grant will go towards refurbishing the historic Milton Theatre, boosting its capacity to showcase original music from local and touring artists.
"I'm excited to see the community getting out and enjoying more live music, supporting our local venues, bands and musicians," the Federal Member said.
For more information on the Live Music Australia program, visit https://www.arts.gov.au/funding-and-support/live-music-australia
To find out what the Australian Government is doing to support Australian contemporary music through the National Cultural Policy, Revive, visit https://www.arts.gov.au/what-we-do/new-national-cultural-policy
