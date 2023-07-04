Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Federal Government grant for Milton Theatre

Updated July 5 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Theatre Treasurer Sue Bevear with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips. Picture supplied
Milton Theatre Treasurer Sue Bevear with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips. Picture supplied

A grant they will receive is music to the ears of the Milton Theatre committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.