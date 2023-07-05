THE Milton Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Council are now $1800 better off thanks to a recent fundraising event at the Dunn and Lewis Centre.
Jo Jones Property and Killara Catering and Events recently had the privilege of hosting a Biggest Morning Tea to raise money for Cancer Council and the Milton Cancer Foundation.
The event was a massive success and it was full of many highlights.
Avril Henry was the guest speaker and many people left inspired by her talk.
Thanks goes to the local businesses who so generously supported the morning by donating raffle prizes.
The likes of Mollymook Motel, Bannisters Pavilion, Cupitt's Estate, Harty Plumbing and Excavation, Arcadia Cinema, Ulladulla Amcal Chemist, Kirsty Cahill and Woodstock Chocolate Co all supported the event.
"Cancer may have started the fight, but together we will finish it," was a great message to come from the event.
