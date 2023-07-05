Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Council from Jo Jones Property and Killara Catering

Updated July 5 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
THE Milton Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Council are now $1800 better off thanks to a recent fundraising event at the Dunn and Lewis Centre.

