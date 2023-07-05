Significant damage to the environment is how to describe the illegal removal of trees along the foreshore at Narrawallee says Shoalhaven City Council.
At least 30 coastal swamp oaks have either been cut or felled, leaving exposed stumps and dead trees, in the latest incident.
Members of the Narrawallee Bushcare Group say the destruction is appalling.
Volunteer Paul Hayden said the whole bush care group is hurt and disappointed.
"This vandalism has far-reaching environmental impacts for the foreshore, and it's also upsetting for the local community and visitors who come here to enjoy this area we've worked so hard to make beautiful," Mr Hayden said.
Merrion Tom, another volunteer, said the community needed a greater awareness about the importance of the local vegetation.
"The work we do is for everyone - to protect the area for future generations," he said.
Narrawallee Bushcare Group have been operating for more than 25 years.
The damaged/removed vegetation, at the foreshore at Matron Porter Drive Reserve, is listed as a Threatened Ecological Community under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016.
Council's Ranger Services is investigating the vandalism and would impose fines or prosecute culprits of vegetation vandalism across the region.
Council will implement all actions under the Vegetation Vandalism Prevention Policy and is encouraging residents to take an active approach and to report vegetation vandalism to council.
Council's Manager of Environmental Services, Dr Michael Roberts, said this latest incident would have a significant and cumulative impact on the environment.
"Vegetation growing in foreshore areas protects it and adjacent areas from erosion," Dr Roberts said.
"The importance of this vegetation is particularly pronounced during storm events that impose a higher risk from wind erosion, excessive wave action and exacerbated tidal overruns. The vegetation also provides habitat for many local animal species," he said.
"This area has been diligently managed and maintained by members of Narrawallee Bushcare - dedicated community volunteers that remove weed species to increase the longevity of the native vegetation in the area."
