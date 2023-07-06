THE "ingredients" for the region to have a caring and kind community are in place if a recent event is any indication.
MUCK [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] hosted a Cooking up Kindness, a junior master chef competition recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and it was a great success.
MUCK was founded earlier this year by Ulladulla High student Adam Clear and well-known community volunteer Matt Dell from Business Milton Ulladulla and its associate group Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven.
The master chef competition was the group's first event and other functions are now being planned.
Six teams, guided by a local chef, took part in the event, but it was not all based on how well they cooked.
"Judges looked for the competitors who show kindness, thoughtfulness and help each other," Matt said.
There was an individual team member recognised as the most supportive and kind selected by the chef from each team.
A team selected by the judges as the most supportive and collaborative while also producing great food was also announced.
"That winning team was the Green team with chef Matt Upson from Gwylo," Matt said.
"They coincidentally were one of the younger teams as well.
"The judges and chefs all praised the team's willingness to listen and work together, communicate and try new things."
Every dish presented was different and they were all fine dining quality in preparation, taste and presentation, Matt explained.
"Honestly the judges and every chef were impressed," Matt said.
The event brought the community together.
"There were lots of connections and conversations in the crowd.
"We had new residents to town randomly attending who connected with new friends and referred to local groups," Matt said.
"It was just a fun, positive and passionate day of celebrating 'the secret ingredient' to living in Milton Ulladulla - the people."
