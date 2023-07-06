Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

MUCK's [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] Cooking up Kindness event

Updated July 7 2023 - 7:58am, first published July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE "ingredients" for the region to have a caring and kind community are in place if a recent event is any indication.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.