A class field of 48 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a stableford event, for the July Monthly Medal, recently.
The event was won by Brian Morrison with a score of 20 points in a close encounter with second placed Stig Andersson, who also scored 20 points.
Third place went to John Amer who scored 19 points in a countback from Michael McCormack who missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Tim Richmond on the second, Michael Peacock on both the sixth and the ninth.
Balls were given out down to 15 on a countback.
The wildcard was not won so will jackpot to eight balls next week.
Next week, Wednesday July 12, golfers will play single stroke event.
