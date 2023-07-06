Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Gillian Boyd elected to Shoalhaven City Council

Updated July 7 2023 - 8:09am, first published July 6 2023 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then council candidate and now councillor Gillian Boyd. Picture file
Then council candidate and now councillor Gillian Boyd. Picture file

THE results of the countback election to fill the vacancy at Shoalhaven City Council left by Liza Butler's move to the State Government have been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.