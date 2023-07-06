THE results of the countback election to fill the vacancy at Shoalhaven City Council left by Liza Butler's move to the State Government have been announced.
The NSW Electoral Commission, this week, announced that Gillian Boyd was the successful candidate for the Ward Three vacancy.
"I am pleased and proud to be announced as a Councillor for Ward Three on Shoalhaven City Council and I look forward to working with and for our local community," she said.
"I was elected as a Labor councillor. I stood for election under the Labor banner because I believe in the core values of Labor - equity, fairness and equitable access to all this country has to offer.
"These are my core values and as a councillor I will ensure that my contribution to decision-making is predicated on these aspirations."
Clr Boyd has a strong background working in the public service in Territory and Federal roles. She also has experience in the community sector - both as a volunteer and a salaried worker.
She aims to work hard for the community.
"The Shoalhaven is a beautiful place to live. I want to do what I can to ensure that it stays beautiful both for the people who wish to live and visit here in the future and for future generations as well as the people who already call it home," she said.
She says development is one of the biggest issues facing the region.
" I recognise that our towns and villages need to grow to accommodate newcomers and the children who stay and establish their own lives and families in the area," she said.
"However, that growth must be sustainable and as much as possible preserve the natural environment that we all enjoy and value.
"Homes for people should not be at the expense of our diverse, native flora and fauna. I believe we can do this and succeed."
She also wants to enhance people's lives.
"I am also committed to advocating for a built environment where residents have the chance to lead happy, fulfilling lives," she said.
"In COVID-19 we learned that people need to feel connected to their neighbourhood to maintain their wellbeing and as a council we can do this by creating built environments that have interconnecting footpaths to community facilities, small neighbourhood parks and gardens that offer places for neighbours to meet.
"We need to build communities that facilitate community wellbeing and healthy choices."
Clr Boyd outlined some the biggest issues facing the Shoalhaven.
"The main issues facing the Shoalhaven at present are the appalling state of the roads, unsustainable development and lack of facilities and infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing population," she said.
"The lack of progress with the Milton Ulladulla Bypass is a particular issue of concern for the people of Milton, Ulladulla, Burrill Lake and other villages to the south of the Shoalhaven.
"I am hoping that by taking on the role of Councillor I can advocate on behalf of Shoalhaven residents and contribute to decision-making that addresses these issues."
