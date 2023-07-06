Community can have a say about proposed management actions that have been developed to address the key risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities identified at Lake Conjola.
The Coastal Management Program (CMP) for Lake Conjola is being developed by Shoalhaven City Council in consultation with the community and government agencies to set the long-term strategy for the management of the coastal zone with a focus on achieving the objectives of the Coastal Management Act 2016 (NSW).
The Lake Conjola CMP takes into account historic events, current conditions, and future trends, including population growth, environmental conditions and climate change.
It also looks at coastal hazards, preserving our habitats, sustainability, recreational facilities and resilience.
The CMP has now entered Stage 3 which involves identifying and evaluating opportunities to address coastal risks consistent with coastal management objectives.
This stage incorporates findings from technical studies and community feedback already gathered through consultation held in April 2022 to respond to identified risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities in the area.
The next stage builds on the previous two stages to identify and evaluate options to address these, and it is critical that the community is engaged through this process to assist in the decision making.
The proposed management actions have been developed around several key themes including foreshore erosion, the ecological environment, cultural and social, inundation and sea-level rise, entrance management, boating and navigation, and water quality.
Information gathered will help to determine the level of community and government support for the proposed management actions and will be used to develop the final CMP in Stage 4.
Financial and technical support for this project is being provided by the NSW Government through the Coastal and Estuaries Grants Program.
Information on the proposed management actions is available for feedback through the Online Survey on the Lake Conjola Coastal Management Program (CMP) Get Involved web page until August 13.
