TRAFFIC lights proposed for Ulladulla and updates on the bypass are two of the items on the agenda at an upcoming community forum meeting.
The two traffic lights proposals will be discussed at the next Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 18 from 7pm in the lower meeting room at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Anyone can attend the meeting, however, only forum members can vote if there's a motion.
The meeting will include an update on the Milton Ulladulla Bypass from Transport for NSW [TfNSW], as well as information about their plans for traffic lights at the corner of South Street and the highway.
Attending for TfNSW will be Project Manager Development, Scott Ferguson, and Program Director Princes Highway Julian Watson.
Principal Traffic Engineer Shoalhaven City Council, Scott Wells, will also attend to brief the meeting about council's plan for traffic lights at the corner of South Street and St Vincent Street.
The Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan is also on the agenda.
Traffic Signals and Associated Works - St. Vincent Street - South Street
Background:
Shoalhaven City Council has received funding under the Federal Stimulus Road Safety Program - Pedestrian Safety at School Zones to design and construct a signalised intersection and associated improvements at St. Vincent and South Streets in Ulladulla.
This is the final stage of intersection upgrade works following the fatal accident involving a student from Ulladulla High School which took place in June 2020.
Details of Submission:
The extent of this proposal would involve the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of St. Vincent Street and South Street in Ulladulla, adjacent to Ulladulla High School.
Additional works would involve the reconstruction of kerb and gutter on the northern side of the intersection, installation of kerb ramps on all legs of the intersection, construction of new footpath, resurfacing of the roadway and the installation of line marking and signage associated with the changes to the intersection configuration.
Consultation:
Council commenced consultation in June 2021 to discuss the proposal. Consultation included affected residents, landowners, Ulladulla High School, including Parent and Citizens Association, other stakeholders, and the Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum. To date, Council has received no submissions.
Risk Implications:
This proposal would provide more protection and result in safer road crossing for pedestrians and cyclists (particularly school children) at the intersection of St. Vincent Street and South Street.
Financial Implications:
The proposal will be funded by the Federal Stimulus Road Safety Program - Pedestrian Safety at School Zones provided to Council by the NSW Government.
Traffic Signals and Associated Works - Princes Highway - South Street - Ulladulla
Background:
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is planning the installation of a signalised intersection at Princes Highway and South Street in Ulladulla. This report has been requested by TfNSW to inform Traffic Committee members of these works and the associated loss in parking.
Details of Submission:
The extent of this proposal will involve the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Princes Highway and South Street in Ulladulla.
Additional works would involve the reconstruction of kerb and gutter and installation of kerb ramps on all legs of the intersection, construction of new footpath, resurfacing of the roadway and the installation of line markings and signage associated with the changes to the intersection configuration.
On-street parking adjacent to the intersection will be reconfigured to accommodate the required turning lanes, resulting in the loss of 24 spaces.
Consultation:
This project is under the control and management of Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), as a result Council has not been involved in any consultation with residents, businesses, landowners or stakeholders. As such, Council recommends that TfNSW undertake adequate community notification of these works.
Risk Implications:
This proposal will assist in improving vehicle manoeuvrability and remove potential sources of congestion along the Princes Highway during peak periods.
It will result in a safer travel path at the intersection of Princes Highway and South Street, improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists by providing more protection.
Financial Implications:
There are no financial implications to council, signage for this proposal would be installed by Transport for NSW at their cost.
