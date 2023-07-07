Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum to get traffic light update

Updated July 7 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic light proposal for Princes Highway - South Street image supplied
Traffic light proposal for Princes Highway - South Street image supplied

TRAFFIC lights proposed for Ulladulla and updates on the bypass are two of the items on the agenda at an upcoming community forum meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.