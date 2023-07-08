Members of the Milton Follies, after 21-years of providing the community with quality entertainment, have much to celebrate.
To celebrate 21 years of the Milton Follies, they are going back to the beginning to present a variety show 'Milton Follies Turns 21'.
Milton Follies began in 2002 just as an idea and many enthusiastic people supported it.
There were four variety shows in the first 12 months and to mark the group's 21 anniversary they have a massive show planned.
They will fill the huge Dunn Lewis auditorium with more than 70 performers to bring the show, on Sunday afternoon, July 30 at 2pm (doors open 1.30pm) to life.
The show features musicians, singers, dancers and circus performers to make it spectacular.
Show Director, Leone Rogers said, Milton Follies has given opportunities to hundreds of people to hone performance skills.
"This show is designed for people with lots of talent and little time. It's all about juggling life with a will to get on stage," she said.
"It's been an amazing experience to collaborate with so many enthusiastic people to bring this show together.
"It's all about fun and commitment and lots of communication."
Tim Thomson and Brian Howson from Dad Habits will be joined by son and daughter Arlo and Olive Thomson and daughters, Zara and Freya Howson.
Jy Rogers who has performed with a myriad of bands will be joined by son, Bam and mother, Leone.
Guy Turk, a regular around the traps will perform with his mother, Diana and sister, Katharine.
Banjo Munday on guitar will perform with his dad, David on trumpet.
Circus 35 South teacher, Sharon McCutcheon and daughter Jordyn will show their poi twirling skills.
Seven-year-old, Lucas Espinoza will sing and dance and have an appearance by his dad, Michael.
Also in the mix are The Voice finalist, Michelle Cashman and Ace Avenue, a finalist on Australia's Got Talent who has appeared on The Voice, The Ulladulla Line Dancer, Barra Barra Dancers and Cuban Passion dancers.
Leone has many wonderful Milton Follies memories and the upcoming event will add to the mix.
"The Follies is all-inclusive of ages, skills and backgrounds. It gives opportunities to people to improve skills and confidence as well as connecting with the community," she said.
Leonie was there from the start
"There was a meeting run by accountant Tracey Collins to find women's view of the future for the area. I proposed a performance group for people to come together to present variety shows, plays, and musicals," Leone said.
" Vicki van Gogh and Deb Saddler jumped on board immediately to be first committee members and it grew from there."
She and many others have gained many things from their Milton Follies connection.
"I feel the strength of Milton Follies lies in a common sense of community and a chance to learn and showcase performance skills," she said
"I have learned resilience, patience and how to focus on the positive.
"I would like to see more people get involved as I think involvement in the Follies is a great way to work with diverse talent."
