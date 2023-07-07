The Burrill Lake Community Association used its recent funding allocation to buy new equipment to maintain the Barker Reserve.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips said the Burrill Lake Community Association, received $4000 which was used to supply the Barker Reserve Park Care Group with new equipment to maintain the Barker Reserve.
The money has been used to purchase a woodchipper and safety equipment, including sun protection, gloves and a defibrillator.
"I know how hard our local volunteers and volunteer organisations work for their communities. I am happy this funding will support the Barker Reserve Park Care Group, who do such a great job keeping the Barker Reserve in top condition," Mrs Phillips said.
"The Barker Reserve Park Care Group do amazing work keeping the Barker Reserve beautiful and functional, and it is my pleasure to support them to do this work efficiently and safely."
Barker Reserve is located on the shores of Burrill Lake and is used by local residents, visitors to the area and sports groups.
The facilities at Barker Reserve consist of a parking area, a small boat ramp, grassy and garden areas, a children's playground and a protected saltmarsh foreshore.
Secretary of the Burrill Lake Community Association, Angela Searle said that the money has gone a long way.
"The community association has used the money to buy much-needed gardening equipment, and PPE to keep volunteers safe as they maintain the park," she said.
"Having a woodchipper allows us to recycle garden waste from the reserve and put it back into the environment as mulch and organic matter.
Not only is this more efficient, but it's actually more environmentally friendly," Angela added.
"The Burrill Lake Community Association is run entirely by volunteers, so it is safe to say that money is tight.
This grant funding allows us to better maintain the park into the future, this is a big win for the Burrill Lake community."
