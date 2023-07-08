Scars from environmental vandalism will take years to heal

SCARS from environmental vandalism along a Narrawallee foreshore reserve will take years to heal.
The disgust and disappointment the Narrawallee Bushcare Group volunteers are experiencing will also take time to heal.
However, the volunteers are determined to continue their work and in the process hope to educate others about why foreshore areas need to be protected - not destroyed "in a senseless and thoughtless" act.
At least 30 Coastal Swamp Oaks [Casuarina glauca] were cut and felled, leaving exposed stumps and dead trees in the incident.
Shoalhaven City Council rangers are investigating the matter.
"Just why," is the question the volunteers want to ask the person or persons responsible for the damage.
Merrion, one of the volunteers, said whoever hacked into the foreshore had no regard for others - including the bushcare volunteers who had put so much effort in looking after the location.
"It's just all pretty disappointing," Merrion said.
Fellow volunteer Paul would like to look the person who did the damage in the eye and say - "show some consideration to all the people here who have been negatively affected by your actions".
"It's selfish and short-sighted to do this - it really is," Paul said.
Volunteer Mandy said the extent of the damage made it so confronting.
"We should value the local habitat more - the trees are a valuable resource for us and also for the local fauna, birds and animals that live in them," Mandy said
"The vegetation protects us from the coastal tides.
"Think about it before you chop them [trees] down," she said to vandals.
As the Milton Ulladulla Times talked to the volunteers a nearby resident, Kathy Bradley, came down and joined the conversation.
The resident said she was wrongly accused of causing the damage.
"We had a view beforehand with the trees there," she said about not having a reason to destroy the trees.
"I live here and I am going to join you guys [the bushcare group] in the future.
"Everyone is saying 'because you have the view it's you'. It's not me."
Kathy said she would not "trash" what she loves so much about Narrawallee.
The group then started asking themselves - who would do this damage?
Community awareness and education are ways the volunteers think could hopefully prevent more incidents in the future.
They are also supportive of signs saying the area was targeted by environmental vandals being put up.
Another area around the corner has been targeted.
Paul says all their group, like others in the Shoalhaven, just want to make the area under their care look as healthy and beautiful.
"It was fantastic because the locals and visitors appreciated it," he said about their efforts.
The volunteers say the work they did is to preserve the area for future generations.
The foreshore had been worked on for 25 years.
"It's not usual for as to be working and people would come along and go 'wow this is such a beautiful area'," Paul said.
He added the volunteers, the local people who enjoy the area and the people who visit the spot and enjoy had all been affected by the environmental vandal's total disregard to others
All the volunteers say the damage opens the land up to coastal erosion.
Paul said another critical thing was the example of the damage sets.
"People see these and think 'let's just do that' mow down all the trees in front of their place," he said
They hope some of the trees will "sucker up" and regrow but now it will take a while.
"Council is going to rehabilitate the site and we will help with the rehabilitation and we will work with council," Paul said.
One of the bushcare group's roles is to remove the introduced species out that do damage to the surrounding environment and animals.
They "put the good plants in" and they meet up once a week
Paul said the group wants to tell people to "stop and think about the environment" and not carry out environmental vandalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.