The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs put together one of their most complete performances of the season, in a 32-6 thrashing off the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry Showground on Saturday.
It was a crucial victory for the Bulldogs who still have finals hopes heading into the latter part of the season. Coming off two tough losses, Andy Lynch said the team just needed to "play a full 80 minutes out there" and they did just that.
They were the first to strike out of the gates, five minutes in when Zane Gallagher ducked and weaved through the Berry defence to go over and make it 4-0. The conversion from Cody Roach extended the lead to six.
The Magpies responded however 15 minutes later when Rory McCall made a nice dart between two Milton defenders to go over under the posts. The conversion by Billy Hayburn knotted the scores at six-all.
Unfortunately for the Magpies this would be their only try of the day as the Bulldogs went on a scoring rampage soon after.
A penalty goal to Milton gave the side a narrow 8-6 lead heading into the half.
READ MORE:
Whatever Lynch said to his team at halftime obviously lit a fire in their bellies as they came out looking like a focused and motivated team ready to leave a lasting impression on hostile territory.
Roach would open the second with a burst of speed to completely freeze the Berry defence and make it 14-6 after the conversion.
The Bulldogs would be over again just three minutes later when a nice sequence of ball movement saw the ball end up in centre Mitchell Simington's hands, who made no mistake going down close to the posts.
Berry's defence would recover for a split second, but they could not get anything going forward with the Bulldogs putting on a defensive clinic.
A scramble near the Magpies' line saw the ball end up in blitzing fullback Luke Millard's hands who rushed over next to the posts, another Roach conversion brought the lead to 26-6.
The Bulldogs would round out their day with one more try (Jarrah Treweek) and a penalty goal kicked by Roach, for a final winning margin of 32-6.
This was the exact type of performance Coach Lynch had been looking for heading into the weekend.
"We got the result but we can't afford to take our foot off when we are dominating teams, we need to improve on this performance and try and string some wins together," he said.
"Every week we speak about how we have to be an 80 minute team, and that's why the top teams are where they are, that's the difference."
"We don't have to change a lot, we just have perform for the full game."
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs currently sit in sixth position with five rounds to go until the end of the regular season, the seventh place Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles are next on the schedule.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.