Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs detonate on Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies in critical Group Seven win

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs Lleyton Roach in action for his team against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets earlier this season. Picture by Paul Davidson.
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs put together one of their most complete performances of the season, in a 32-6 thrashing off the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry Showground on Saturday.

