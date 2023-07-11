Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's Middle East Memorial Service

Updated July 12 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE Middle East Memorial Services will be held in Ulladulla following the success of yesterday's event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.