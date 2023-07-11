MORE Middle East Memorial Services will be held in Ulladulla following the success of yesterday's event.
The Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch held a Middle East Ceremony at the National Service Memorial, Crescent Street, Ulladulla yesterday [Tuesday, July 11] and it was a well-supported event.
Veterans from the surrounding Shoalhaven RSL Sub Branches attended the ceremony, while visitors from the likes of the Newtown RSL Sub Branch also attended.
It was held to honour all military and peace-keepers who served in the Middle East Area of Operations from 1990 [Desert Storm One] through to July 11, when the then Minister for Defence confirmed all Australian Defence Force personnel had departed Afghanistan, "bringing our nation's longest war to a close".
President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch, Sean Phillips, conducted the service and was happy with the response the event received.
He said the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch would definitely hold another Middle East Memorial Service next year.
Afterwards, a morning tea was held in the nearby Kendall Cottage.
