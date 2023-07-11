Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services called in to battle car fire on Ulladulla Harbour

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 13 2023 - 1:44pm, first published July 12 2023 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene at Ullaulla Harbour on Tuesday night. Picture supplied.
The scene at Ullaulla Harbour on Tuesday night. Picture supplied.

Police are investigating after a car exploded in flames at Ulladulla Harbour on Tuesday, July 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.