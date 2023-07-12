The Milton Ulladulla and District branch of the Australian Red Cross welcomed zone representative Jenny Edwards during its AGM on July 6.
Ms Edwards oversaw the meeting the election of officers for the year.
Margaret Peppitt stood down as President and was thanked for her work over the years.
Gill Rolfe was promoted to branch president and will also serve as secretary. Virginia Thomson will continue her work as treasurer.
Lesley Harper will act as backup for Gill as assistant secretary and vice-president.
Ms Edwards presented Lesley Harper with a certificate of service, acknowledging her 15 years with the branch. Ms Edwards also thanked all the branch members for their hard work.
The local group will celebrate its 35th anniversary in August with officials saying birthday celebrations are planned, while they will also host a street stall of baked goods on August 12 outside Beachside Pharmacy.
For more information on Red Cross or the branch please contact Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454
