A field of 52 Beachside Veteran golfers played a nine-hole stroke event, on Wednesday, July 12.
The round was won by John Amer with a score of 31 net 23 with second place going to Ian Mitchell , who scored 37 net 25 on a count-back from third placed Alan Edwards who scored 36 net 25.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Keith Potts on the second, Ken Venables on the sixth and Ross Chapman on the ninth.
Balls were given out to net 30 on a count-back.
The wildcard was not won so will jackpot to 10 balls next week, July 19 when golfers will play a two-person ambrose event.
