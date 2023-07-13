Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Catholic Parish to welcome Father Frank Brennan for Voice forum

Updated July 13 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 10:36am
Father Frank Brennan with Goulburn cathedral dignitaries Ursula Stephens, Father Joshy Kurien and Goulburn forum emcee Matt Casey. Father Brennan will lead a forum in Ulladulla in August.
Milton's Catholic Parish is hoping to allow constructive open discussion around the Voice to Parliament at a special forum next month.

