Milton's Catholic Parish is hoping to allow constructive open discussion around the Voice to Parliament at a special forum next month.
Organisers said the parish was continually striving to assist the community and wanted to put on the forum so that people could take to the referendum vote with an informed choice.
"The aim and hope is that by inviting not only our parishioners, but extending the Forum to our wider community that when the Voice to Parliament referendum is held, we may all make an informed choice," a spokesperson said.
"We have been honoured to secure as our guest speaker Fr Frank Brennan SJ. Fr Frank received an AO in 1995 for services to Indigenous Australians, particularly as an advocate in the areas of law, social justice, and reconciliation.
"He has kindly taken time out of his schedule to attend and speak to our community."
The forum will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church hall on Green Street, Ulladulla on Thursday, August 3 from 4.30pm.
Fr Brennan is a human rights lawyer and a jesuit priest and recently gave a talk in Goulburn where he recounted a meeting with an Indigenous woman in Darwin.
She explained that many of her people didn't understand the Voice referendum, due to be put to voters later this year.
"But if it's a no, they'll understand that they've been rejected again by the Australian people," she told Father Brennan.
"That's as good a statement as any and it's why I feel deeply about the abuse of political process. It is playing roulette with people's souls," he said.
Father Brennan has been scathing of the political process to date, saying people have been left confused.
He has penned his arguments in a book, An Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Considering a Constitutional Bridge.
He says "the fudging of arguments" is making the choice more difficult. Some would vote no, regardless of Indigenous leaders' compelling arguments; others would vote yes, despite the "imperfections." Among the undecided, Father Brennan said they didn't want "slick slogans or adverse judgments on their character" but reliable information and respect. He argued it was this latter group that would decide the referendum.
An Australian Community Media poll of 10,131 people found that the overall 'no' vote was 55 per cent against 38 per cent for 'yes' and seven per cent undecided.
But in the regions, the 'no' vote was 57 per cent and the 'yes' vote was 35 per cent, with eight per cent undecided.
Asked about this result, Father Brennan said he'd always maintained that one had to "get out of Sydney and Melbourne" to gauge national sentiment.
"For some in the regions (the indecision) is about not having enough information," he said.
The Milton Parish hopes the visit from Father Brennan and a welcoming open forum will help people create an informed choice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.