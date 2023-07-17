What's on or coming up in the district

Golden Guitar winner Shane Nicholson will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday July 29 with doors to venue open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Having stepped into the third decade of his career with 11 albums, three ARIA Awards and 15 Golden Guitar Awards to his name said he is loving making music these days...I think I'm much better at it now than I ever was before." He has just completed an extensive national tour for the Living in Colour album, and is now set to bring a career-spanning all-new show to Milton - tickets https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gr274/shane_nicholson.aspx