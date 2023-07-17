What's on or coming up in the district

Weekly Walks
From July 20
Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Thursday July 20 - Meet at Dunn-Lewis carpark. Meet at Dunn-Lewis carpark. Friday July 21 - Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day - walk to caves a possibility. Monday July 24 - Meet at carpark rear of Ulladulla Bowling Club. Walk Millards Creek or alternate route. Tuesday July 25 - Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Tuesday July 25 - Christmas in July Breakfast at Lakeside Cafe.
CWA stall
Wednesdays
Head to Milton and District CWA Hall each Wednesday to get all sorts of homemade treats and beautiful handcrafts. Favourites like jams, pickles, marmalades, chutneys and sauces are all on sale. Head to the CWA Hall 55 Wason Street Milton from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm to get these delights.
Business After Five
July 20
Business Milton Ulladulla members and friends are invited to come and have a look at the launch of phase one of the major refurbishments at the Mollymook Golf Club from 5.30 to 7.30pm and be one of the first people to see the beautiful makeover. Register at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/kdl49/business_after_five.aspx for tickets.
Shane Nicholson concert
July 29
Golden Guitar winner Shane Nicholson will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday July 29 with doors to venue open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Having stepped into the third decade of his career with 11 albums, three ARIA Awards and 15 Golden Guitar Awards to his name said he is loving making music these days...I think I'm much better at it now than I ever was before." He has just completed an extensive national tour for the Living in Colour album, and is now set to bring a career-spanning all-new show to Milton - tickets https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gr274/shane_nicholson.aspx
Senior tech program
Tuesdays
Book into one of the Ulladulla Library's free Be Connected Tech Programs, Tuesday in July and August from 2pm to 3pm, which cover a range of tech-related topics and help you build the skills and confidence to use computers, tablets and smartphones. For more information speak to one of our friendly staff or drop into Ulladulla Library. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820. Then you can vote for our wonderful entries for the Shoalhaven Libraries Winter Warmers Challenge. Vote for Best item or Most unusual creation.
