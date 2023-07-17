THE Ulladulla Dockers continue to be the AFL South Coast Division Two pace setters after another dominant effort.
Ulladulla, on Saturday at the Vincentia Sporting Complex, recorded victory number nine for season 2023 and this time it was the Bay and Basin Bombers who ran into the high-flying Dockers.
The Dockers ended up winning 14.7.91 to 5.4.34, but had to produce their best against the Bombers - a team that always plays well on its home ground.
The tone of the match was set in the first quarter when the Dockers outscored the home side 5.2.32 to 2.0.12.
Harrison Donohue's four goal effort helped put the Dockers in control of the match, while Patrick Wall turned in a three goal-effort.
Edward Hibbert, Lyndon Snelling , Will Betts, Nicholas Mudge and Finn Wilson kicked goals for the Bombers.
Ben Shephard, Ben Clough, Harrison Donohue, Patrick Wall, Private player, Tim Bransgrove were named best on ground for the Dockers.
Luke Scott, Scott Proctor, Jasper Meyer, Tom Harrison, Ryan Johnstone, Richard Partington were strong for the home side.
